Charleston County Sheriff’s Office awarded grant for fallen officer memorial

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is one step closer to creating a permanent memorial for fallen officers.
The Charleston County Council recently awarded the sheriff’s office a grant of more than $200,000 to bring the memorial to life. The fallen officer memorial will be located at the current sheriff’s office building on Leeds Avenue.
An oversized replica badge will sit at the entrance on the building.
Behind a small gate the public will be able to view a larger memorial that includes a ten foot tall granite column surrounded by a number of individual columns which bear that names of fallen deputies and officers dating back to the inception of the agency.
On each end of watch date, the individual columns will be illuminated for 24 hours. The Sheriff’s Office plans to have the memorial completed by early 2019.
