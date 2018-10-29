Charleston holds vigil for victims killed in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Residents and community leaders gathered in downtown Charleston to remember the 11 victims killed in a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
Over 200 people came together to hold a candlelight vigil Sunday night at the Charleston Holocaust Memorial in Marion Square.
Speakers included Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Pastor Thomas Dixon, Center for Jewish Life’s Rabbi Yossi Refson, National Action Network’s Elder James Johnson, philanthropist Anita Zucker and Rabbi Stephanie Alexander.
After remarks were made at the memorial, leaders lead the mass of people down Calhoun Street to Emanuel A.M.E. Church.
The Pittsburgh shooting struck a chord with some Charlestonians, who said devastating event was similar to the Mother Emanuel shooting three years ago.
“This vigil marks a very important time in the city of Charleston. We want to show solidarity to our Jewish brothers and sisters,” Emanuel A.M.E. Reverend Eric Manning said.
Manning said that the church shooting is something that he hoped would never be repeated.
“The similarities between both instances are very eerie and is one I thought that we would not be repeating ever again,” Manning said. “What we must do as a body of believers and a community is to remind folks that love is always stronger than hate.”
Mayor Tecklenburg, who gave opening remakes, said it was uplifting to see the turnout on such short notice.
“It shows that sense of love that we as Charlestonians know how to come together in times of tragedy,” Tecklenburg said. “It shows that we can share grief, but also hope, with others who have experienced tragedy.”
On Saturday, Robert Gregory Bowers killed eight men and three women inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during worship services.
Bowers was charged with 11 state counts of criminal homicide, six counts of aggravated assault and 13 counts of ethnic intimidation in what the leader of the Anti-Defamation League called the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.
