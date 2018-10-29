Charleston restaurant owner accused of exposing himself stepping down from day-to-day operations

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The owner of a popular local bakery and restaurant is stepping down from day-to-day operations following an accusation that he exposed himself at his restaurant.
Mike Ray is taking a step back from his roles at Normandy Farms and One Broad, after he was accused of exposing himself at an event on Friday.
The restaurant released the following statement on Monday:
On Friday night, a police officer responded to a report of indecency at the restaurant on 1 Broad St.
A woman told police that a man had exposed himself to her.
The woman said she and several other women were participating in a photo shoot on the second floor of One Broad when a man entered the room, positioned himself between the camera and the woman, and dropped his pants to his ankles exposing his genitals.
Responding officers also spoke with two other women who had participated in the photo shoot and gave a similar account of the incident.
No charges have been filed.
