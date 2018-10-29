Dominion Energy to hold Charleston ‘Meet & Greet’ Monday night

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Anyone who wants to learn more about the proposed merger between SCANA and Dominion Energy can do so in the Charleston area on Monday night.
Dominion officials have been traversing the state in recent months, trying to answer any questions South Carolina residents may have. The event had previously been scheduled for mid-September before it was delayed by Hurricane Florence.
Monday night, SCANA customers will have the opportunity to meet with Dominion representatives to have their questions answered. It starts at 4 p.m. at the Conference Center (Building 920) on the Trident Tech campus located in the 7000 block of Rivers Avenue.
