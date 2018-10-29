Four Tigers Named As National Award Semifinalists

This season, Etienne has rushed 108 times for 845 yards with 14 rushing touchdowns and an additional score via reception. He is currently tied for the national lead in points per game among non-kickers, averaging 11.3 points per contest. He scored at least one touchdown in each of Clemson's first seven games and became the first player in school record to record three rushing touchdowns in three consecutive games when he accomplished the feat against Syracuse, Wake Forest and NC State.