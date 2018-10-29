Gladewater resident celebrates 100th birthday

GLADEWATER, TX (KLTV) - East Texan Pearlie B. Johnson is celebrating a major milestone today, it’s her 100th birthday.
People often wonder what’s the secret to life, for Johnson it’s simple.
“Loving the Lord and reading my bible, studying my bible," she said.
Family and friends gathered together at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church to celebrate her life and devotion to god.
“Put God first, if we don’t put God first, then we can’t make it and that’s what I learned from her," Johnson’s son Raymond Johnson said.
Johnson said she’s grateful for her life because she was able to see her children grow up. She prays to live many more years to come but for now she’s happy to be celebrating with the ones she loves.
The mayor of Gladewater J.D. Shipp attended the celebration to proclaim October 28, 2018 Ms. Pearlie B. Johnson Day.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.