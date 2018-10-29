Hundreds gathered to pay respects to fallen Florence County officer

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Hundreds of law enforcement officers and community members gathered Sunday at the Florence Center to pay their respects to a fallen officer.
Farrah Turner was the second Florence County officer to die as a result of injuries sustained from an ambush shooting in Florence on October 3.
Officer Terrance Carraway was laid to rest earlier this month.
It was an emotional day as many officers struggled to cope with Turner’s death.
“Every officer sitting here for a second will entertain it could be them, it could be their family on the front row, it will hit hard,” North Charleston Police Lt. Rick Keys said. “This is a reality check for every officer through these doors, look down on that floor it could be us anytime any second no matter where we are.”
Patrol cars from South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and the Lowcountry lined the parking lot.
Officers said they were not surprised about the massive turnout.
“She’s a part of this family, that’s a family member of ours that’s gone,” said Colleton County Lt. Kevin Smalls.
Some said they were surprised to learn just how many lives she touched.
“She means a lot to us, she’s an example, I didn’t know she moved so many people, everyone came together, made me realize she helped so many people,” Lyric McGill, a friend of Turner’s said.
Those in blue and black say they are asking the community to always remember the devastation in Florence.
“She gave the ultimate sacrifice, so we need to support,” Keys said.
Farrah Turner was laid to rest at the Florence Memorial Garden with a law enforcement escort of over 100 cars.
