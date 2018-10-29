Jeffersontown police chief addresses church gunman attempted to enter

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sunday morning, the Jeffersontown Police Chief addressed members of the church officials said the Kroger shooting suspect tried to enter before the deadly shooting spree.
He and the city’s mayor spoke to the congregation at both an 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. service.
For those at the First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown, the sounds of Sunday songs and praise remained, even after tragedy.
"While evil men and imposters grow worse, we will still be able to touch a life over here,” a church leader said to the group.
Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers said he wanted to address the congregation as show of support.
"The shooter made a statement to the witness to the effect of ‘whites don't kill whites’,” Rogers said. “Those are fact. They happened. These two most recent examples of hate crimes are carried out by evil people."
Rogers also commented on the attack at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
He said he wanted to make one thing clear about the J-Town shooting.
"I wanted to call it what it was,” Rogers said. “It was racism in action."
J-Town’s mayor also spread a message of unity, adding that his friend, church administrator Billy Williams, could’ve easily been killed Wednesday.
"He could have been the one that answered that door,” Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf said.
Williams typically was at the church Wednesdays and answers the door--where the shooter showed up before heading to Kroger.
“I don’t use the word luck,” Williams said. “I use the words ‘covered in God’s favor’, but blessed.”
As police said they continue to devote 100 percent of their investigative resources to the crime, Williams said security is amped up at the church Sunday.
Williams said the congregation is trying to heal.
Chief Rogers said police are doing the same.
"We have emotions and we have fears,” Rogers said. “Some of my officers that dealt with the situation last week are struggling a little bit."
Rogers adds that the department is making sure they get the resources they need to make it through the difficult time.
As Williams prays for those police, and the victims families, he said he’s also working to forgive the shooter.
"Our prayers are that he's able to move forward understanding that it was a pretty tragic thing that he'd done to the individuals down at the Kroger store,” Williams said.
Rogers said that he plans to present the case to the commonwealths attorney this week in hopes of getting it in front of a grand jury for indictment.
Rogers added that the department is still conducting interviews related to the investigation.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.