$150K Powerball ticket sold in Lowcountry

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - Check your tickets! South Carolina Education Lottery officials say a $150,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Moncks Corner.
The ticket was sold at the 52 Station at 1000 Old Hwy 52. Another $150,000 ticket was also sold at the Sharpe Shoppe #209 at 126 Community Road in Blythewood, according to lottery spokeswoman Holli Armstrong.
The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 8,12, 13, 19, 27 with a Powerball of 4.
The two winning tickets were sold in Iowa and New York. More than 60,000 Powerball players hold tickets for prizes between $4 and $150,000.
