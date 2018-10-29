$150K Powerball ticket sold in Lowcountry

A clerk hands a customer a Powerball ticket at Ted's Stateline Mobil Mart in Methuen, MA., on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Live 5 News Web Staff | October 29, 2018 at 10:57 AM EST - Updated October 29 at 11:10 AM

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - Check your tickets! South Carolina Education Lottery officials say a $150,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Moncks Corner.

The ticket was sold at the 52 Station at 1000 Old Hwy 52. Another $150,000 ticket was also sold at the Sharpe Shoppe #209 at 126 Community Road in Blythewood, according to lottery spokeswoman Holli Armstrong.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 8,12, 13, 19, 27 with a Powerball of 4.

The two winning tickets were sold in Iowa and New York. More than 60,000 Powerball players hold tickets for prizes between $4 and $150,000.

