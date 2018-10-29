Lowcountry hospital recognized for excellence in pediatric care

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) – The Summerville Medical Center recently earned the “Pediatric Ready” recognition from South Carolina DHEC’s Emergency Medical Services for Children Department.
It’s the only Lowcountry hospital, and the second in the state, to complete the Pediatric Ready survey and receive the distinguished certification.
“It’s always been sort of my vision to provide excellent academic pediatric care, locally,” Medical Director of Summerville Medical Center’s Pediatric Emergency Department Dr. Doug Holtzman said. “That’s what I came to this program for. I think it’s needed and I think families want it.”
The certification recognizes emergency departments that go above and beyond the national standards for pediatric patient care.
The survey evaluates equipment, special treatment needed for pediatric patients and training for doctors and nurses.
“Families know when they bring their child here that we are specialized in pediatric emergency care,” Holtzman said. “That we have the specialty equipment necessary, we have the special training, our nurses in particular have committed a huge amount of time to be certified on many levels.”
There are plans to create different levels for the certification.
But right now the goal is to get more emergency departments in South Carolina to be part of this program.
On top of the recent recognition, the hospital plans to break ground in spring 2019 on a $24 million emergency department expansion which will include more pediatric patient rooms.
The project is scheduled to be complete in 2020.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.