One killed in Georgetown crash involving tractor trailer

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one driver died and a second was injured in an crash Monday morning.
The crash happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 17A, approximately two miles north of Jamestown, Cpl. Sonny Collins said.
Troopers say the driver of a 2014 Dodge pickp traveling south on the highway crossed the center line and struck an 18-wheeler head on.
The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene, Collins said. EMS took the driver of the 18-wheeler to an area hospital.
It is not clear whether seat belts were worn, he said.
Troopers say it is unlikely charges will be filed.
