Police arrest suspect in Summerville following car chase that started in N. Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police have arrested a suspect following a car chase that started in North Charleston Monday afternoon.
According to North Charleston police, the male suspect was taken in to custody on Canaberry Circle in Summerville.
In addition, NCPD officials say a firearm has been recovered. North Charleston police officials say the vehicle involved in the chase was reported stolen
Several viewers reported that the chase also went through Orangeburg Road in Knightsville.
Pictures and videos showed multiple cars and a helicopter assisting in the chase.
Earlier, motorists reported several police units chasing the car in the West Ashley area.
North Charleston police say it all started shortly before 3 p.m. when officers responded to the 2600 block of Hagerman Street in reference to a burglary in progress.
“Arriving on scene, officers observed a black pickup truck fleeing the area,” said Spencer Pryor with North Charleston police.
Charleston County Sheriff, Dorchester County Sheriff, and Summerville PD assisted North Charleston police.
