Police investigating after shots reportedly fired at car in Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police are investigating following a report of someone firing at a car in Mount Pleasant this past weekend.
On Saturday at 10:14 p.m., officers responded to Houston Northcutt Boulevard and Johnnie Dodds Boulevard for shots fired. Responding officers found six 9mm shell casings in the roadway.
A witness said they were stopped at the traffic light and saw a dark grey sedan speeding on Houston Northcutt Boulevard towards North Highway 17.
According to the witness, the passenger of that vehicle fired six shots toward a light grey sedan that was stopped and attempting to turn onto Houston Northcutt Boulevard from the Whole Foods parking lot.
The witness reported that the shots might have their car, but there were no signs of damage on the vehicle.
Police say another witness gave a similar account, but this witness said the the driver whose car was shot up, got out of the car and inspected the front end of the vehicle for damage.
The second witness said that the victim was a woman who was “wearing a dress with a floral pattern on it.”
The victim's vehicle then drove away.
Officers say the shell casings were strung out over a span of 50 to 70 yards.
Officers said they didn’t find any damage from the surrounding vehicles and buildings in the area.
Police are continuing the investigation.
