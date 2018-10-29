State Representative Wendell Gilliard proposes state hate crime bill

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - There are five states that don’t legally recognize hate crimes including South Carolina.
State Representative Wendell Gilliard is trying to change how bias motivated crimes are handled.
He’s prefiling a hate crime bill to be considered during the next legislative session in January. It would make hate crimes a felony.
“I would hope given what’s clear and present today that people would understand now that we need this hate crime bill more than ever,” Gilliard said.
This will be Gilliard’s second time filing a bill of this nature. The first time was in 2013.
He says another lawmaker sponsored a hate crime bill in the past session that did not get approval.
According to this bill, a hate crime is described as a person who commits an offense with the intent to assault, intimidate or threaten a person because of race, religion, color, sex, age, national origin or sexual orientation.
"What happened the other day to my Jewish brothers and sisters, we all should be appalled,"Gilliard said.
In 2015 another hate crime took place at Mother Emanuel AME Church.
The shooter was convicted of federal hate crime charges.
"We have hate groups on the rise in South Carolina and throughout the country," Gilliard said.
Bias motivated crimes in South Carolina are only recognized on a federal level. Attorney Mark Peper says that means it is up to the Department of Justice to determine if they’ll seek prosecution.
If a state hate crime law is passed, solicitors on a local level would have the authority to charge people with this additional crime.
In the end, that could mean more penalties for offenders.
“We can ask for stiffer penalties if you are charged with a hate crime,” Gilliard said. “Right now we can’t do that because there’s not a hate crime bill. I don’t think the bill first out of the gate should be mild. It should be a bold message, bold punishment.”
According to the bill, a hate crime would be a felony charge with a fine between $2,000 and $10,000 or two to 15 years in prison.
“Believe it or not, we get those calls day in and day out, whether it’s on the job, whether it’s just walking in the streets you’d be surprised,” Gilliard said.
