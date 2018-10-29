Teal Pumpkin Project giving Lowcountry family a chance to have stress-free Halloween

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Halloween has always been a favorite time of the year for Lindsay Contreras.
“Being able to visit homes and get a little treat that experience is really special,” she said.
Contreras loves the idea of creating costumes for her 3-year-old daughter Lucia, but says the holiday is also a nervous time.
Lucia has a Chronic Inflammatory Disease of the Esophagus which Lindsay says is triggered by food allergies.
“So she has a very restricted diet and we take out eggs, dairy, tree nuts shell fish,” Contreras said. “Because of her daughter’s condition for the last three years Lindsay has participated in the Teal Pumpkin Project.”
It’s a national program was started in 2012 by a mother in Tennessee with two boys with food allergies. During Halloween teal pumpkins are placed outside homes letting parents know that the house provides allergy free options to kids.
" Being able to pass out things like glow sticks and other toys is her way of helping children be a part of Halloween and reassure parents that kids won’t come home with something they are allergic to," Contreras said.
Dr. Thomas Harper with Charleston Allergy and Asthma knows just how cautious parents of kids with food allergies have to be...specifically on Halloween.
“There are national reports 2 or 3 children every year at Halloween will get a hold to something that can be fatal,” Harper said.
Harper says some kids with food allergies can have a reaction just to reaching into a candy dish.
As for Contreras she says her family is able to enjoy Halloween while always just remaining cautious.
“As a food allergy parent you just have to double check and triple check you can’t chance it with candy before you give anything to your child,” she said.
Dr. Harper says if you’re a parent of a child with a food allergy it is always a good idea while trick or treating to take an Epinephrine pen just in case your child has an allergic reaction.
It also good to have a flashlight to be able to see the types of candy being offered to your child.
