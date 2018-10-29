Teen faces charges after hit and run, chase; Deputies searching for second person

JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - A 17-year-old from North Charleston is facing charges after a chase on Johns Island, Charleston County deputies say.
Timothy Rashad Thompson is charged with leaving the scene of a collision with an occupied vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio.
Deputies responded to a report of a hit and run on Wadmalaw Island Sunday at approximately 8 p.m., he said.
While investigating, deputies spotted the suspect vehicle occupied by a driver and Thompson in the area of Brownswood Road near Maybank Highway on Johns Island, Antonio said.
Deputies say the driver fled from an attempted traffic stop and the driver eventually fled on foot. Antonio said Thompson, the passenger, then jumped into the driver’s seat and fled.
During the chase, deputies say a rifle was thrown out of the vehicle and the suspect car crashed into other motorists. Deputies were able to end the chase by deploying stop sticks, Antonio said. The vehicle came to a stop and the driver surrendered, he said.
Deputies recovered the rifle and found a handgun inside the car. Both weapons were reported stolen, deputies say, and one had an obliterated serial number.
EMS transported Thompson to a hospital for injuries and was later released from the hospital, Antonio said. No other injuries were reported in the chase.
Investigators are still working to locate the original driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.