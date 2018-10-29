Warming up as we approach Halloween

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A weak cold front will slide through the Lowcountry today but you will never notice it. Sunshine from yesterday continues today and temperatures will climb into the middle 70s by the afternoon. Under a clear sky with calming winds, temperatures will fall into the upper 40s by tomorrow morning. More sunshine is on the way for Tuesday and for Halloween on Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle 70s Tuesday and near 80 degrees on Wednesday. Trick-or-treaters, and their parents, should expect a nice, dry evening with temperatures in the 70s. A few spots will fall into the 60s later in the evening. Another cold front will approach late weekend bringing the chance of a few showers late Thursday and Friday. Dry weather is than expected as we head into the weekend.