Blue Bell reveals new Christmas Cookie ice cream

Blue Bell reveals new Christmas Cookie ice cream
(Source: Blue Bell)
By Kirsten Geddes | October 29, 2018 at 6:52 AM EST - Updated October 30 at 3:04 AM

(KWES) - Blue Bell has unveiled the next in its line of Christmas-themed flavors in time for the holiday season.

“Christmas Cookies” is described as a combination of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies in a sugar cookie ice cream. There are also red sprinkles and a green icing swirl to add a festive touch.

The new ice cream is apparently one of the most requested flavors. It hits shelves October 29.

Christmas Cookies is a seasonal flavor and as such will be available only for a limited time.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.