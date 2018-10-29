Blue Bell reveals new Christmas Cookie ice cream

(KWES) - Blue Bell has unveiled the next in its line of Christmas-themed flavors in time for the holiday season.
“Christmas Cookies” is described as a combination of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies in a sugar cookie ice cream. There are also red sprinkles and a green icing swirl to add a festive touch.
The new ice cream is apparently one of the most requested flavors. It hits shelves October 29.
Christmas Cookies is a seasonal flavor and as such will be available only for a limited time.
