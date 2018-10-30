CARTA proposes changes to improve service on James Island

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - BCDCOG and CARTA held a public open house on Monday to propose changes to the James Island/Folly Road bus route 31.
They’re hoping to adjust the current route and eliminate a one-way loop near the Folly Road Corridor that slows travel.
With the proposed changes, officials said the buses would operate more frequently, with trips every 70 minutes verses the current 90 minutes.
“We’re really looking for ways to increase the ridership on the routes, so we can continue to invest in more transit enhancements for James Island,” said Sharon Holis, the principal planner for BCDCOG.
The changes would add more service in the downtown area by traveling through Calhoun Street.
Areas which usually have both Tri-County Link and CARTA stops would just have Tri-County Link in the proposed plans, but officials said they would offer more connections between the transportation services.
The hope is to provide 14 trips a day instead of the usual nine trips.
Other changes would include shelter installations that are being fast-tracked along Folly Road at Central Park Road and Old Folly Road.
They are encouraging the public to weigh in on these changes.
Online comments can be provided at www.ridecarta.com/jamesisland.
