CCU project looks at new ways to research ‘disastrous inland flooding’

“If you get more precipitation falling, then that leads to explosive flooding upstream because if the water can’t go up anymore, it can only go out. And one of the things of the terrain in these coastal states is that the terrain is relatively flat, even though you’re going up into the Piedmont and the mountain area it’s still, you know, very gradual in how the elevations increase so you can get very rapid flooding. And then once again if it happens to be near a highway, then you flood the highway. So instead of taking days to flood and hours to flood, it can happen over a few tens of minutes, and that’s why cars get washed off the road because suddenly a car is in a foot of water,” said Pietrafasa.