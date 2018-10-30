2 charged after police track down stolen SUV near W. Ashley Taco Bell

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Two people are facing charges after they were found inside a stolen car Monday afternoon in West Ashley, according to an incident report.
Meosha A’Che Edwards, 27, of Miami, Florida was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Kerri Ann Watt, 19, also of Miami, Florida, was charged with possession of marijuana.
Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, an officer was patrolling on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road when a Silver Infiniti SUV traveling north on the road came back stolen. The officer then stopped the SUV on Skylark Drive near Savannah Highway.
Officers then used a K9 and the suspects complied with orders to get out.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.