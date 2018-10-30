Charleston Co. School District under fire for failing to respond to FOIA requests

The suit states that not only did the school district fail to respond to multiple FOIA requests that sought the videos, but that the videos were allowed to be deleted in violation of the district’s own retention policy. The suit stated attorneys for the mother notified the district on Jan. 23, 2018, that they would be requesting copies of the video and notified the district to preserve that video. The suit also states that on Sept. 20, 2018, a district representative said “too much time” had elapsed between the request and the date, adding, “there is no video for this matter.”