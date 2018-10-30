CMS Parents talk to their kids after a fatal shooting at Butler HS

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg School (CMS) District parents are saddened they have to have a tough talk with their kids after another school shooting. The school shooting didn’t happen in different part of the country - it happened in a very familiar place. Monday Matthews Police Department says 16 year old Jatwan Craig Cuffie shot and killed 16 year old Bobby McKeithen inside Butler High School. Police say after the shooting Cuffie ran into a classroom and surrendered to a teacher. That teacher notified law enforcement and that’s when Cuffie was arrested. Parents say their talk with their kids will be optimistic.