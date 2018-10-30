CMS Parents talk to their kids after a fatal shooting at Butler HS

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg School (CMS) District parents are saddened they have to have a tough talk with their kids after another school shooting. The school shooting didn’t happen in different part of the country - it happened in a very familiar place. Monday Matthews Police Department says 16 year old Jatwan Craig Cuffie shot and killed 16 year old Bobby McKeithen inside Butler High School. Police say after the shooting Cuffie ran into a classroom and surrendered to a teacher. That teacher notified law enforcement and that’s when Cuffie was arrested. Parents say their talk with their kids will be optimistic.
"I still do believe there is still good in the world more than bad in the world," Butler High School Parent Beth Tibbetts said. "And that we need to come together in the world and love one another."
And other parents say also say they will have to be real with their kids. They don't want to sugarcoat things. Moms and Dads say their kids live in a very dangerous world. They are going to give them some advice.
"Love the people that's around you," Butler High School Parent Chris Burke said. "And tell them that everyday - cause you never know how soon that could be over."
Also part of the conversation is school safety. Parents want CMS to find a better way to keep their kids safe while at school.
"Discussion about what has worked in other areas," Tibbetts said. "And figure out what we can do here."
WBTV did ask parents about metal detectors. CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox says he is hesitant about having metal detectors at schools, but parents think maybe it's time to use detectors if it means keeping students safer.
"When you see people coming to a football game," Burke said. "And everybody being scanned making sure they're bringing no weapons and that sort of thing - it would be nice if we could find a way as they come into school as well."
Some parents think metal detectors may not be the answer.
"I guess," Tibbetts said. "But they are also talking about 3D guns - so would that be picked up in the detectors?"
Students are speaking up about the shooting. They understand having the talk with their parents but they want this incident to be a wake-up call. They believe more students need to stand up when they see something happening negatively to students. Police say the shooting was a result of bullying. Students say this will be their call to action.
“Whether it’s on social media,” Butler High School Student James Hamrick said. “Whether it’s your friends - it’s time for us to stand up to this. Whatever I can do, I’ll do my best to help.”
