Deputies seek public’s help to identify suspects in fatal home invasion
By Live 5 News Web Staff | October 30, 2018 at 8:51 AM EST - Updated October 30 at 8:54 AM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies want the public to help them identify suspects from a fatal home invasion that took place Saturday.

Just after 12 a.m. on Saturday, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker says three gunmen kicked in a door to a house on Geneva Court before there was a confrontation and they shot a man.

(OCSO)

A roommate told investigators he heard a loud noise just after midnight and then heard at least two shots fired, Walker said.

Walker also admitted the photos are a bit hazy, but investigators are asking people to look at facial features and clothing. Anyone with information are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

