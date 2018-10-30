Deputies seek public’s help to identify suspects in fatal home invasion

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies want the public to help them identify suspects from a fatal home invasion that took place Saturday.
Just after 12 a.m. on Saturday, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker says three gunmen kicked in a door to a house on Geneva Court before there was a confrontation and they shot a man.
A roommate told investigators he heard a loud noise just after midnight and then heard at least two shots fired, Walker said.
Walker also admitted the photos are a bit hazy, but investigators are asking people to look at facial features and clothing. Anyone with information are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
