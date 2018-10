FILE - In this June 27, 2017, file photo, Hilary Duff attends TV Land's "Younger" season 4 premiere party in New York. Duff is celebrating the birth of her daughter. The actress and singer and her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, announced the news Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, on Instagram. Banks Violet Bair was born on Oct. 25. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (Charles Sykes)