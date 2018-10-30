Berkeley-Dorchester County line to shift after decades-long dispute

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The Berkeley and Dorchester County boundary line may be shifting as early as next week to settle a long-standing dispute over where the actual boundary line should be.
The original boundary line between the counties was drawn in 1897. But the counties believe a mistake may have been made by surveyors when the official line was set in stone in the 1900s that altered the location of the boundary.
The two counties finally came to an agreement on a new line they believe corrects the mistake. The shift corrects the error by remapping some homes that have been part of Dorchester County into Berkeley County.
Homeowners on Stable Lane in Ridgeville currently live in Dorchester County. But with the new county line, this would shift south allowing Berkeley county to take this entire lane. That means 200 houses and 75 mobile homes will become part of Berkeley County.
Resident Kathleen Washington lives on one of the roads Berkeley County will take over.
“Dorchester county is home so this is what we’re used to,” she says.
She also worries about what this change might mean for her son who just started high school.
“He’s just now getting used to high school so changing schools at this point where he’s just becoming a freshman would be a little difficult," Washington said. "Everything we’ve known is Dorchester 4.”
The Berkeley County School District issued a statement that read, in part: “Dorchester District Two and Berkeley County School District have been working together on the course of action to allow a smooth transition for affected families from one school district to another due to the change in the county lines.”
But not everyone believes the change will be drastic.
“I’m kinda happy as I said.," resident Paula Thomas said. "Hopefully we’ll get lower taxes than Dorchester County.
Berkeley County will receive $250,000 in annual property tax revenue.
The agreement will be finalized on Nov. 7 and that’s when Berkeley county will take responsibility for the area.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.