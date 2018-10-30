James Island Connector Run raises $120K for charity

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -This past weekend’s James Island Connector Run raised at least $120,000 for the Gavalas Kolanko Foundation.
The Foundation provides scholarships for outstanding students with physical disabilities.
GKF Co-founder Nick Gavalas said around 1,700 people participated in the race, including volunteers and observers.
“The trend line is up in terms of the need that students with physical disabilities have because government benefits have been reduced. And so we create that stop-gap so to speak,” Gavalas said. “It’s more than just books and tuition. These students require medical attention and our scholarship go to defraying those costs for families which is very important.”
This was the 20th year of the event, marking more than $1.2 million raised over that time frame.
College of Charleston senior Tyler Owens has earned the GKF scholarship for four years. He’s from Bonneau, South Carolina and studies German, Russian, Business and French.
“I had to find different ways to get here both physically, financially, every which way you cut it. But I made it,” Owens said. “A lot of people try to put people with medical conditions in a box. This scholarship gives us the opportunity to show that we are capable of things past K-12.”
Deborah Mihal, the Director of Center for Disability Services at the College of Charleston, says there aren’t many scholarships, even nationally, that are specifically for students with disabilities.
“Trying to reduce the amount of debt they may be saddled with upon leaving college; it’s just critical for them to receive support,” Mihal said. “It’s always very exciting to me when we have a new incoming freshman with a disability that could potential qualify for the GKF scholarship for me to go, ‘Oh! Guess what? Here’s this local scholarship available to you.‘”
Marlayah Legare is also a Senior at the College of Charleston, and a four-year GKF scholarship recipient. At first she was a little scared about going to college.
“I need help with everything because of my disability, and I’ve never lived away from home prior to attending college," she said. "My biggest concern was finding that person that takes care of me how my family does.”
Thanks to scholarships like GKF, Legare is embracing her independence in college.
“It’s already hard having a disability and trying to attend college and be successful," she said. "GKF and the James Island Connector Run helps make this happen for us so that we can have one less thing to worry about!”
The bar is very high for GKF scholarships; students must excel academically and in the community.
Gavalas said, “The students we support are outstanding individuals who are simply not going be denied and are going to give it 110% regardless of the obstacle that’s been laid in front of them.”
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.