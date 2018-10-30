Local Jewish community leaders on alert following Pittsburgh shooting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Local Jewish community leaders say they are on alert after 11 people were killed in a Pittsburgh synagogue shooting on Saturday.
One says he will be making security changes to their place of worship in the near future.
“It happened in Pittsburgh. It can happen anywhere. We have to be on guard,” says Moshe Davis, the Rabbi of Brith Shalom Beth Isreal synagogue.
Two of the five Charleston Rabbi’s say they are shocked and heartbroken over the devastating news, but not completely surprised.
“It was stunning to us and yet at the same time oddly familiar,” says Adam Rosenbaum, the Rabbi of Emanu-El synagogue.
They say they insist they can’t sit idly by while their beliefs may get them killed.
“While this was sad and tragic that we are also going to be determined to ensure we do everything we can to protect ourselves,” says Rosenbaum.
Since 11 people were killed Saturday in their place of worship, one rabbi says change is necessary.
“We will be reviewing our security guidelines and figuring out the most effective use of our guards,” says Rosenbaum.
They say their times of teaching and worship will continue, but with extra prayers of peace and serenity.
“The goal is to not be afraid. Fear is normal, but it’s what we do with that fear that matters,” says Rosenbaum.
Davis says people have been stopping by all morning bringing gifts and flowers to show support to the Jewish community in hope that the synagogue knows they are being thought of.
