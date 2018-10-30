Local soldier becomes first infantry-qualified woman in state’s National Guard

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A local soldier is making history as the first infantry-qualified female in the South Carolina Army National Guard.
Staff Sergeant Rachelle Dutton graduated from an infantry training course at Camp Robinson, Arkansas, this month.
SSG Dutton works full time for the Army National Guard in Mount Pleasant.
She is a medical readiness non-commissioned officer.
The Department of Defense opened all military occupational specialties to women in January of 2016.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.