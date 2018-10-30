Man arrested during Charleston vigil for Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after what police say happened during a vigil for the Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting victims Sunday night in downtown Charleston.
Officers were providing security for the vigil when Kenny Paulk began making comments about assault rifle legislation and shouting “get out” and “this isn’t political,”in the 300 block of Meeting Street which is in the area of Marion Square, according to an incident report.
Paulk had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and also spoke in circles while officers were interviewing him, the report stated. Paulk claimed he was in town visiting family and decided to come to the vigil.
Officers tried to get Paulk to call his wife so he could be released into her custody because of his level of intoxication, but he refused and told officers he would rather go to jail, according to the incident report.
Paulk was then taken to the Charleston County Detention Center to be booked.
