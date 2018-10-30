Merkley eyes White House, visits early primary states

By ANDREW SELSKY | October 30, 2018 at 1:43 PM EST - Updated October 30 at 1:43 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sen. Jeff Merkley says he is seriously considering a run for the White House. The Oregon Democrat's national profile rose this year when he led opposition to the Trump administration's immigration policy that saw parents forcibly separated from their children.

Merkley, in trying to gauge interest in a possible run, has visited Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, states that have early primaries and caucuses in the presidential sweepstakes.

He said he's discussed with voters there issues he has led, including ending predatory home mortgages; battling "climate chaos" — as he calls climate change; fighting for equality for the LGBT community; and opposing trade agreements that ship Americans' jobs overseas.

The feedback's been very positive, Merkley says, though he won't make a decision until after next week's midterm elections.

