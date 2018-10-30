Mild weather continues, showers possible late week

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High pressure will keep us sunny for the next couple days before another cold front arrives late this week. Sunshine will send the temperatures into the low to mid 70s today with highs near 80 degrees on Wednesday for Halloween. It looks like a nice, dry evening for trick-or-treating with temperatures falling into the 60s by late evening.
Our next rain chance will start on Thursday with a few showers in advance of a cold front that is due to arrive on Friday. The best chance of rain will arrive Thursday night and Friday in the form of scattered showers. All of this rain will be long gone by the weekend. Temperatures are forecast to be in the 70s.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 74.
HALLOWEEN: Mostly Sunny. High 80.
THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers. High 81.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 77.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 73.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76.
