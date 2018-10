A spokesman for special counsel Robert Mueller says the office has referred to the FBI allegations that women were offered money to make up false claims about Mueller. In this June 21, 2017 file photo, the former FBI director and special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. Special counsel Robert Mueller faces no limit on his investigation save for the mandate that established it. He can continue the probe _ and even issue new indictments _ right up to Nov. 6 and beyond.