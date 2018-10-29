New moped law to take effect in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Moped drivers in South Carolina will soon face stricter regulations. The new law, which takes effect November 19th, is part of a years-long effort to curb deadly moped-related accidents in the state.
The law will require all mopeds to be registered with the state Department of Motor Vehicles which will cost $10 every two years. It also requires drivers to get a license plate for their moped, and anyone under the age of 21 driving or riding a moped must wear a helmet.
Moped drivers will also be subject to the laws of the road, meaning anyone driving a moped can be cited for traffic violations including driving under the influence.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department says changes to the law will help lower the risk of accidents involving mopeds in the city.
“That’s the biggest thing is the safety aspect of it. We look at things such as staying to the farthest right-hand lane possible. In the past they could drive in any lane they wanted. You’d have a 55 mile per hour road, people are coming up behind them at 55 miles per hour so it made for a dangerous situation. Hopefully these will make the roads safer for everybody and we can have less collisions,” said Lt. Bryan Murphy.
While under state law moped drivers can go up to 35 mph, city law in Myrtle Beach limits that speed to 25 mph.
Owners can begin registering their mopeds on November 1st.
