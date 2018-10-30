One week from Midterms, more than 24k have already voted in tri-county

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -More than 24,000 people have already cast their ballot in the Tri-County area.
With only six days of absentee voting left, another 8,500 ballots have been issued but have not been returned.
Here’s the breakdown of the absentee ballots in the Tri-County:
Berkeley County
Issued: 6,453
Returned: 4,571
Charleston County
Issued: 21,426
Returned: 15,952
Dorchester County
Issued: 4,850
Returned: 3,670
If you won’t be around on Election Day, there is still time to make your voice heard.
One absentee voting location is open in Berkeley County at the county elections and voter registration office on Belt Drive in Moncks Corner.
Three locations are open in Charleston County: the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston and the Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant or in West Ashley.
In Dorchester County, a voter can go to either the Dorchester County Adult Education Office in Summerville or the Voter Registration Office in St. George.
Most locations in all three counties are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 5. The Summerville location closes Friday, Nov. 2.
