Police arrest man for causing disturbance at downtown Charleston vigil

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston police have arrested a man they say was causing a disturbance during a vigil in downtown Charleston this past weekend.
A vigil was being held on Sunday in in honor of the victims who were fatally shot at a Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Charleston police say Kenny Paulk was taken into custody during that prayer vigil, after he refused to leave.
A report states Paulk was shouting “get out” and “this isn’t political.”
Paulk also reportedly smelled like alcohol.
He was charged with disorderly conduct and has since been released from jail.
