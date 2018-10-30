Police: Man threatened to kill Mt. Pleasant officers, minorities during DUI arrest

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant man is facing charges of DUI and threatening the life of a public official because of what he allegedly said to officers while he was being taken into custody Monday night.
John McKee Burgis, 56, crashed into two other cars at a red light at Chuck Dawley Blvd and Bowman Road around 8:40 p.m., according to the incident report. The officer then smelled alcohol on his breath and performed the field sobriety tests before placing Burgis under arrest for DUI, the report stated.
While in the patrol car on the way to police headquarters, Burgis said he was going to shoot minorities including Black and Jewish people using strong racial slurs and adding, “I swear to God it’s a coming," the report stated.
Burgis then stated, “...I might do it, I might walk into your police station and Uzi your **** up" and that he had no issue killing “every one of you" while yelling at the officer and using profane language, the report stated.
He then refused a breath test on the Datamaster, but told the officer he had three beers at a friend’s house, according to the report. Another officer also found a shot-sized bottle of Fireball whiskey in Burgis' car, as well as red caps to the same kind of bottle but the bottle was missing, the report stated.
