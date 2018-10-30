Summerville asking residents to help decide future of old armory building

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - The old National Guard Armory building on North Hickory Street has been abandoned for years. The town of Summerville is now asking the people who live in the community to help decide what the building should be used for.
Renovations to the building started in April of 2018. The building isn’t set to open until 2019.
It’s also been renamed the Rollins Edwards Community Center at the Armory. The price tag for the renovations is $4,198,690.
At one point, the senior center behind the armory thought they would be able to use the building as an extension. Then, there were talks about making it police headquarters.
Now, the town hopes the armory will be a multi-use building for the public to have banquets, meetings and sports.
With so much money being invested in this project, the community wants this building to have practical uses for those in need. Some suggest it be used for youth sports, or a help center for the homeless.
The public hearing starts at 6 p.m. at the town hall annex building at 200 Main Street.
