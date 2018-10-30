Suspicious truck in Berkeley Co. leads to drugs, AR-15 with obliterated serial number

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies investigating a suspicious vehicle discovered drugs and an AR-15 rifle with an obliterated serial number.
The sheriff’s office arrested 38-year-old William Martin Michum of Bethera, 36-year-old Jessica Diane Ware of Moncks Corner and 36-year-old Jeremy Dean Lacey of Moncks Corner.
The trio’s arrest stems from an incident on Monday at 4:31 a.m. when a resident on Jinks Lane in Bonneau called about a suspicious red truck in the area.
“The caller reported that the occupants of the truck had been looking into vehicles on Jinks Lane,” BCSO officials said.
Responding deputies saw a red Dodge truck leaving Jinks Lane and conducted a traffic stop. A report states that as the truck was stopping, the driver threw two objects out of the driver’s side window.
The sheriff’s office says when a deputy walked up on the truck, he observed an AR-15 that had been painted green in the passenger’s compartment, down by the feet of the occupants.
Investigators say the two objects thrown out of the truck were determined to be a Taurus .357 revolver and a Crown Royal bag.
The incident report states the bag contained .37 grams of a blue, crystal like substance that field tested presumptive to be methamphetamines, and 2.25 grams of a white, powder like substance that field tested presumptive to be cocaine.
The sheriff’s office reported that a search of the vehicle revealed that the green AR-15 had an obliterated serial number on it, and a loaded Sterling Arms .380 pistol was located under the passenger’s seat.
“Lastly, two syringes were located in the driver’s door panel,” BCSO officials said."These contained 1 gram of a brown liquid that field tested presumptive to be heroin."
The suspects were transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center.
“If you see something suspicious, call us - we will be there,” BCSO officials said in a statement.
