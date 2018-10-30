Swap unwanted Halloween candy for Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

(CNN) - Candy corn, Almond Joy and Tootsie Rolls are not usually considered favorites for trick-or-treaters.
But no matter what candy you get that you don't like while trick or treating, Reese's has come up with a clever way to help you exchange it.
You can trade it in for peanut butter cups.
Starting Wednesday afternoon in New York City, a Reese’s candy converter will be set up on Fifth Avenue.
The machine will take your unwanted candy and swap it for Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
Reese’s is exchanging up to 10,000 cups according to reports.
That's quite the currency trade!
