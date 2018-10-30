Three Bulldogs Earn Weekly MEAC Honors

NORFOLK, Va., – Three South Carolina State Bulldogs earned Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Weekly Accolades Monday, the conference announced.
South Carolina State quarterback Tyrece Nick was selected as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Player of the Week, while junior Michael Terry received Offensive Lineman of the Week honors while placekicker Dillon Bredesen was named the Specialist of the Week.
Others earning honors were, Savannah State line backer Mulik Simmons was named Defensive Player of the Week and Delaware State running back Michael Chris-Ike earned Rookie of the Week honors respectively.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Tyrece Nick South Carolina State QB 6-0 | 170 | R-So. Johnston, S.C.
Nick controlled the offense for South Carolina State as he completed 11-of-18 passes for 109 yards this past Saturday at Howard. He also rushed for 93 yards off 23 attempts and scored a pair of touchdowns as he finished with 235 yards of total offense.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Mulik Simmons Savannah State 6-2 | 225 | Sr. Savannah, Ga. Simmons finished with two interceptions in the win over Norfolk State and also had a total of six tackles with one tackle for loss.
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK
Michael Terry South Carolina State 6-0 | 250 | Jr. Duluth, Ga.
Terry graded out 90 percent on the week as the Bulldogs defeated Howard this past weekend. He protected the offense with six pancake blocks which led to S.C. State’s 432 yards of offense.
ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
Michael Chris-Ike Delaware State RB 6-2 | 215 | Fr. Ontario, Canada
Chris-Ike set a career-best and season-best performance for DSU as he finished with 127 yards on 21 attempts. His longest rush spanned 42 yards as he averaged six yards per carry, while also scoring a touchdown in the win over N.C. Central.
SPECIALIST OF THE WEEK
Dillon Bredesen South Carolina State PK 5-10 | 160 | Fr. Pensacola, Fla.
Bredesen scored eight points in the win at Howard as the freshman connected on a pair of field goals including a season-best kick of 46 yards.
NOTABLE PERFORMERS
Brian Cavicante (LB/Delaware State)
Cavicante had a total of nine tackles, four in which were solo, with 2.5 tackles for loss in the win over N.C. Central.
Nigel Chavis (LB/Norfolk State) Logged nine tackles, a season-high 3.5 for loss, and two sacks at Savannah State.
Omar Cummings (RB/South Carolina State)
Led the Bulldogs with a team-high 13 carries for 103 yards with a touchdown in the win over Howard.
Herman Jackson (DB/Florida A&M)
Finished with six solo tackles and two pass break ups against Morgan State, one in which it stopped a drive the Bears were attempting to make in the third quarter.
Chris Faddoul (P/Florida A&M)
Averaged 44.3 yards in his three attempts on the weekend, his longest being a 53-yarder, while also downing one kick inside the 20-yard line.
Tye Freeland (DB/Howard)
Recorded a season-high 14 tackles in the contest against S.C. State.
Dedrick Parson (RB/Howard)
Parson recorded his second straight game with scoring two or more touchdowns, gaining 112 yards off of 13 attempts with a long run of 62 yards versus South Carolina State.
Elijah Richardson (LB/Florida A&M)
Handed out 10 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss in the win over Morgan State. He also had two pass break-ups and forced two quarterback hurries.
Rashad Saxton (RB/Savannah State)
Gained 118 yards on 17 attempts, while scoring a touchdown in the 32-3 win over Norfolk State.
Ryan Stanley (QB/Florida A&M)