Charleston restaurant owner arrested on indecent exposure charge

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police have arrested the owner of a Charleston restaurant and bakery who is accused of exposing himself.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department announced on Wednesday afternoon that Michael Charles Ray was in custody and is charged with indecent exposure.
Ray is the owner of Normandy Farms and One Broad.
His charges stem from an incident from Friday night when a police officer responded to a report of indecency at the restaurant on 1 Broad St.
A woman told police that a man had exposed himself to her.
The woman said she and several other women were participating in a photo shoot on the second floor of One Broad when a man entered the room, positioned himself between the camera and the woman, and dropped his pants to his ankles exposing his genitals.
Responding officers also spoke with two other women who had participated in the photo shoot and gave a similar account of the incident.
The restaurant had announced that Ray was taking a step back from his roles at Normandy Farms and One Broad following the allegations.
