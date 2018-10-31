CofC students to hold vigil for victims of PA synagogue shooting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - College of Charleston students are gathering Wednesday to remember the 11 victims of a deadly shooting at a Pennsylvania synagogue.
The College of Charleston’s Jewish Student Union and the Student Government Association invited the community to join them for a candlelight vigil.
The event began at 5 p.m. at the Jewish Studies building on Wentworth Street.
Wednesday marked the second day of funerals for victims of Saturday morning’s mass shooting in Pittsburgh. Several hundred people gathered for three of the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.
The suspected shooter faces 29 federal charges and prosecutors may request the death penalty.
The vigil at the College of Charleston was scheduled to continue until 7 p.m.
