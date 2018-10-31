CSU falls in exhibition at Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. – Charleston Southern fell to Georgia Southern on Tuesday, 79-61 in a charity exhibition game benefiting the American Red Cross’s hurricane relief efforts. Sophomore Phlandrous Fleming Jr. paced the Bucs with 28 points and eight rebounds as CSU continued its preparation for next Tuesday’s season opener.
The teams played a full 20-minute first half before competing in two 12-minute halves. CSU took the latter by a 26-23 count behind Fleming, junior Christian Keeling and freshman Duncan LeXander. Keeling tallied 18 points overall, while LeXander was active with eight points and eight rebounds.
Georgia Southern, picked to finish second in the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Poll, received double-figure scoring efforts from Quan Jackson, Montae Glenn, Tookie Brown and Ike Smith. That quartet helped the Eagles win 21 games a year ago.
"This was a great experience for our team, and will serve us well as we move forward," CSU head coach Barclay Radebaugh said afterward. "I thought we settled in and played much better in the second half. Georgia Southern is a really good team. That's a postseason caliber team and it was a great experience for us to stretch ourselves like that. Our kids played hard, we were +5 on the glass and we did some things we were happy with."
In addition to LeXander, Dontrell Shuler, Nate Louis, Timmy Sellers, Jamir Moore and Sadarius Bowser also got their feet wet.
"We used some different combinations and got some of our younger guys experience playing together, which is huge," Radebaugh added. "It's great teaching film and we're looking forward to having a great week of practice leading into our home opener."
CSU tips off the regular season Tuesday, Nov. 6 against Columbia International. Tipoff at the Buc Dome is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and will follow the women’s game against Converse.