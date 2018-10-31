Deputies searching for suspect in area of James Island Connector, Porter-Gaud on lockdown

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston police are searching for a suspect in the area of the James Island Connector.
It’s happening in the area near the exit ramp to Highway 61 and the Porter-Gaud School is on lockdown as a result.
The Charleston police department confirmed that they are assisting the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office in the search. Police were blocking one lane of Ashley River Road near the connector between Ripley Point and Savannah Highway ne
The call came in at 8:07 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details as they become available.
