Dry Halloween, rain moves in on Thursday and Friday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High pressure will persist for one more day meaning we'll enjoy sunshine and dry weather for our Halloween. The weather looks great for trick-or-treating this evening with temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s.
Clouds will increase on Thursday and a few showers could impact the area by lunchtime as an area of moisture moves in from the Atlantic Ocean. The best chance of rain heads our way on Friday as a cold front moves into the area. Scattered showers, and a rumble or two of thunder, are possible. The best chance of rain will come in the afternoon/evening hours on Friday. The rain will exit Friday night giving way to a dry weekend!
TODAY: Nothing Spooky Here! Sunshine and Warm. High Near 80.
THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 82.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 79.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72.
SUNDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. High 73.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.