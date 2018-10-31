Georgetown Co. deputies investigating assault near Andrews

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating a reported assault Tuesday that involved multiple people, some of whom are believed to be high school students.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says the assault happened on Tuesday afternoon on Indian Hut Road near Andrews. A release from the sheriff’s office states investigators are in the process of identifying and interviewing witnesses and suspects in the incident.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.