Health department launches investigation after woman dies eating raw oysters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former North Dakota state lawmaker who was hospitalized in New Orleans after suffering a bacterial infection from raw oysters has died, according to a report.
Rae Ann Kelsch passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 58. She was hospitalized over the weekend.
Doctors believe her heart “just gave out” after getting the infection.
She was visiting her niece and nephew, according to the Grand Forks Hearld.
Kelsch was a registered lobbyist at the time of her death.
The report did not say where she was eating when she had the oysters.
The Louisiana Department of Health released this statement about the death:
“The Department of Health was made aware of this unfortunate situation. We have reached out to the family and we have begun our formal investigation. Investigations such as these are confidential.”
