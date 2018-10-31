Lowcountry High School Football Schedule Week 11

October 30, 2018 at 10:21 PM EST - Updated October 30 at 10:21 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The final week of the regular season for SCHSL teams, and the first week of the playoffs for SCISA teams are on deck in Week 11 in the Lowcountry. The action gets started on Thursday.

11/1

Goose Creek (4-5) at Berkeley (8-1)

11/2

Ashley Ridge (5-4) at West Ashley (4-5)

Stratford (4-5) at Wando (3-6)

Cane Bay (4-5) at James Island (3-6)

May River at Colleton County (2-6)

St. John’s (6-3) at Oceanside Collegiate (7-2)

SCISA Playoffs 1st Round

Ben Lippen at First Baptist (9-1)

Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud (8-2)

