Lowcountry High School Football Schedule Week 11

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The final week of the regular season for SCHSL teams, and the first week of the playoffs for SCISA teams are on deck in Week 11 in the Lowcountry. The action gets started on Thursday.
11/1
Goose Creek (4-5) at Berkeley (8-1)
11/2
Ashley Ridge (5-4) at West Ashley (4-5)
Stratford (4-5) at Wando (3-6)
Cane Bay (4-5) at James Island (3-6)
May River at Colleton County (2-6)
St. John’s (6-3) at Oceanside Collegiate (7-2)
SCISA Playoffs 1st Round
Ben Lippen at First Baptist (9-1)
Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud (8-2)
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.