Rep. Mark Sanford is handing out pocket constitutions to trick-or-treaters

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Say “trick-or-treat,” you might get something you don’t expect from Rep. Mark Sanford this afternoon
He is handing out pocket constitutions for Halloween at his office in the 500 block of Johnnie Dodds Blvd this afternoon during an “open door after 4” event.
Sanford’s office is asking all people who plan to stop by to confirm they’re coming at 843-494-7910.
“Unfortunately no candy, but we do have pocket constitutions for all trick-or-treaters," Sanford said in a Facebook post.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.