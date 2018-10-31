Rep. Mark Sanford is handing out pocket constitutions to trick-or-treaters

(Krueger, Nick)
By Live 5 News Web Staff | October 31, 2018 at 11:45 AM EST - Updated October 31 at 11:45 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Say “trick-or-treat,” you might get something you don’t expect from Rep. Mark Sanford this afternoon

He is handing out pocket constitutions for Halloween at his office in the 500 block of Johnnie Dodds Blvd this afternoon during an “open door after 4” event.

Sanford’s office is asking all people who plan to stop by to confirm they’re coming at 843-494-7910.

“Unfortunately no candy, but we do have pocket constitutions for all trick-or-treaters," Sanford said in a Facebook post.

